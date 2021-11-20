Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,706 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Atotech worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -59.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

