Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,522 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $5,749,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVSC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

