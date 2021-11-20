Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCR opened at $9.90 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.