Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) by 130.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.27% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the second quarter worth $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPU opened at $29.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

