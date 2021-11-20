Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 621,641 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,641 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,079,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 212,238 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

