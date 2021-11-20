Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $6.60 Million Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.68% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFDR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $683,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,870,000.

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

