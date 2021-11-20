Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of OEPWU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

