Civilization Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Civilization has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $60.72 million and approximately $121,362.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00221695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CIV is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars.

