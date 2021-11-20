Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.66% of Clearfield worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Clearfield by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 186.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $918.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,732. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

