CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

