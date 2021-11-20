Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFI opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

