Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $602.92 million and $47.64 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00005493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

