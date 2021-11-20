Coldstack (CLS) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00006389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $771,756.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.00 or 0.07371153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,740.69 or 1.00019920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars.

