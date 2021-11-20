Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.