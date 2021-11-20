Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

