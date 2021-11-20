Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.