Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Capri worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

