Comerica Bank Has $4.49 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of APA worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

