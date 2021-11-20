Comerica Bank Has $4.60 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $177.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

