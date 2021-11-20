Comerica Bank Invests $4.60 Million in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Triton International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

