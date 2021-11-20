Comerica Bank Purchases 10,820 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duke Realty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 68,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 651,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

