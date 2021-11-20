Comerica Bank Sells 4,069 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

