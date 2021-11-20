Comerica Bank Sells 4,706 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

