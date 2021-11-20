Comerica Bank Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

