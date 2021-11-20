Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Comerica by 817.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Comerica by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 757,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

