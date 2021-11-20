Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

