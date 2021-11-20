Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
CFRUY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.77 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
