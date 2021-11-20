Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CFRUY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.77 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

