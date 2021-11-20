Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

