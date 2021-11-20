Comparing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blend Labs and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -35.97% -37.94% -28.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blend Labs and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90 Dada Nexus 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 99.16%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.73 -$261.33 million ($1.52) -15.44

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Summary

Blend Labs beats Dada Nexus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

