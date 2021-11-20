Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.89

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.89 and traded as high as C$4.90. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 185,959 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$381.59 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.