COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $114,116 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

