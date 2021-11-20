Conceal 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $127,747.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $127,747.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.62 or 1.00055914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00321425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00523108 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00187924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,961,408 coins and its circulating supply is 11,403,163 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

