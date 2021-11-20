Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,719.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.66 or 0.07390461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.44 or 0.00382227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.00973881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00085544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00416214 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00266115 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

