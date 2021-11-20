Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.66% of Conn’s worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 334,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

