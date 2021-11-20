Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

