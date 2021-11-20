Contrasting California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) & Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and California Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.85, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and California Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.39 $22.54 million $2.36 12.30 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

California Business Bank Company Profile

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

