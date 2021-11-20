Contrasting Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities 17.73% 5.76% 3.17%

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Sun Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities $1.40 billion 16.26 $147.45 million $3.28 59.79

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charter Hall Group and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $200.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

