Contrasting Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baytex Energy and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Nabors Industries 1 2 1 0 2.00

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 41.28%. Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Nabors Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Nabors Industries -29.33% -51.87% -10.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Nabors Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.34 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.68 Nabors Industries $2.14 billion 0.32 -$805.64 million ($78.99) -1.06

Nabors Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Nabors Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The Canada segment consists of land-based drilling rigs in Canada. The International segment focuses in maintaining a footprint in the oil and gas market, most notably in Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Colombia, Kazakhstan, and Venezuela. The Drilling Solutions segment offers drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems that enhance drilling performance and wellbore placement. The Rig Technologies segment comprises Canrig, which manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools. The company was founded by Clair Nabors in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.