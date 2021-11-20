Contrasting QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83% MedX N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuinStreet and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.57%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than MedX.

Risk and Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and MedX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.55 $23.56 million $0.23 71.70 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Summary

QuinStreet beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

