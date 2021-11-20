Convex Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.77 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $23.11 or 0.00039041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $860.53 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,297,919 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,499 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

