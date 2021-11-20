Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) vs. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

This table compares Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cooper Companies and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cooper Companies currently has a consensus target price of $443.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $64.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Warby Parker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.22 $238.40 million $58.68 6.90 Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.