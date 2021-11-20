Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.14

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.14 and traded as low as C$17.78. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.80, with a volume of 6,232 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is 90.43%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

