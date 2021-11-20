Corporate Office Properties Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $656,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

