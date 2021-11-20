CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.