Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

