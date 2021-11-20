Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $27.16 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

