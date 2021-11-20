Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $21,403.22

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Cream has a total market cap of $21,403.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,928.86 or 0.99554834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00325840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00527862 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00184913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.