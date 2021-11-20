Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.
BAP opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
