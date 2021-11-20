Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.