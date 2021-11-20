Credit Suisse AG Acquires 77,083 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Century Aluminum worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CENX stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

