Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,428 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.88% of China Online Education Group worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in China Online Education Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in China Online Education Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark downgraded China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.82. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

